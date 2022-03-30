REBusinessOnline

Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Five-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Tucson for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Tucson-V-Tucson-AZ

Tucson V in Tucson, Ariz., features five properties and a total of 880 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Tucson V, a five-property, 880-unit apartment portfolio in Tucson. Western Wealth Capital acquired the assets for $130 million.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, and procured the buyer in the deal.

The properties include:

  • Aventura, 239 units built in 1985
  • Las Brisas, 248 units built in 1983
  • Alegria, 161 units built in 1985
  • The Enclave, 120 units built in 1974
  • Vista Montana, 112 units built in 1984
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  