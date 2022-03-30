Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Five-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Tucson for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Tucson V in Tucson, Ariz., features five properties and a total of 880 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Tucson V, a five-property, 880-unit apartment portfolio in Tucson. Western Wealth Capital acquired the assets for $130 million.

Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, and procured the buyer in the deal.

