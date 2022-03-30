Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Five-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Tucson for $130M
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Tucson V, a five-property, 880-unit apartment portfolio in Tucson. Western Wealth Capital acquired the assets for $130 million.
Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, and procured the buyer in the deal.
The properties include:
- Aventura, 239 units built in 1985
- Las Brisas, 248 units built in 1983
- Alegria, 161 units built in 1985
- The Enclave, 120 units built in 1974
- Vista Montana, 112 units built in 1984
