Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Heron View Multifamily Community in Kenmore, Washington for $19.9M

KENMORE, WASH. — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the sale of Heron View, a multifamily property in Kenmore, to Wright Investment Properties for $19.9 million, or $276,042 per unit. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1987, Heron View features three residential buildings and a leasing office surrounding a central parking lot. The community offers 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 797 square feet, with white appliances, laminate countertops, washers/dryers and wood-burning fireplaces.