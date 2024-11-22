Friday, November 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Heron-View-Apts-Kenmore-WA
Located in Kenmore, Wash., Heron View offers 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Heron View Multifamily Community in Kenmore, Washington for $19.9M

by Amy Works

KENMORE, WASH. — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the sale of Heron View, a multifamily property in Kenmore, to Wright Investment Properties for $19.9 million, or $276,042 per unit. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1987, Heron View features three residential buildings and a leasing office surrounding a central parking lot. The community offers 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 797 square feet, with white appliances, laminate countertops, washers/dryers and wood-burning fireplaces.

You may also like

Partners Capital Sells 73,882 SF Shopping Center in...

Moinian Group Tops Out 37-Story Apartment Tower in...

MassHousing Provides $25M in Financing for Consolidation, Renovation...

Excel Group Acquires 209-Room Embassy Suites Hotel in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern...

Vestar Starts Construction on 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace...

Hyatt Opens 436-Key Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Hotel...

San Diego County Water Authority Buys 88,552 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 78,571 SF...