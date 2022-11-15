REBusinessOnline

Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Trailside at Hermosa Pointe in Phoenix for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Trailside-Hermosa-Pointe-Phoenix-AZ

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe in Phoenix features 336 apartments, three swimming pools, a community playground and fitness center.

PHOENIX — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe, an apartment community in Phoenix. Knightvest Capital acquired the asset for $91 million, or $270,833 per unit.

Built in 1984, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe features 336 apartments with full-size washers/dryers, wood-style vinyl flooring, carpet, tile entryways, walk-in closets, fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include three swimming pools, a two-story leasing office and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight equipment, community playground, and covered parking.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  