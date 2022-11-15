Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Trailside at Hermosa Pointe in Phoenix for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe in Phoenix features 336 apartments, three swimming pools, a community playground and fitness center.

PHOENIX — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Trailside at Hermosa Pointe, an apartment community in Phoenix. Knightvest Capital acquired the asset for $91 million, or $270,833 per unit.

Built in 1984, Trailside at Hermosa Pointe features 336 apartments with full-size washers/dryers, wood-style vinyl flooring, carpet, tile entryways, walk-in closets, fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include three swimming pools, a two-story leasing office and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight equipment, community playground, and covered parking.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.