Weidner Sells A’Cappella Apartment Homes in Lynnwood, Washington for $112M

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Weidner Apartment Homes has sold A’Cappella Apartment Homes in Lynnwood for $112 million. The Puget Sound Business Journal identifies Pacific Urban Investors as the buyer. Kyle Yamamoto, Eli Hanacek and Natalie Kasper of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented Weidner in the transaction.

Built in 1989, A’Cappella is located at 15001 35th St. and was 95 percent occupied at the time of closing. Lynnwood sits at the northern terminus of Sound Transit’s Link light rail, which opened in August 2024 and connects residents to Seattle.