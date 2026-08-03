Monday, August 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ACappella-Apts-Lynnwood-WA
Pacific Urban Investors has acquired A’Cappella Apartment Homes in Lynnwood, Wash., for $112 million. CBRE represented the seller, Weidner Apartment Homes, in the transaction.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Weidner Sells A’Cappella Apartment Homes in Lynnwood, Washington for $112M

by Amy Works

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — Weidner Apartment Homes has sold A’Cappella Apartment Homes in Lynnwood for $112 million. The Puget Sound Business Journal identifies Pacific Urban Investors as the buyer. Kyle Yamamoto, Eli Hanacek and Natalie Kasper of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented Weidner in the transaction.

Built in 1989, A’Cappella is located at 15001 35th St. and was 95 percent occupied at the time of closing. Lynnwood sits at the northern terminus of Sound Transit’s Link light rail, which opened in August 2024 and connects residents to Seattle.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Recapitalization of 1,546-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 767,520 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94,532 SF...

Joint Venture Begins Leasing 43-Story Apartment Tower in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $15.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus, Wood Partners to Develop 280-Unit Apartment Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail...

Varcity to Open 239-Unit Retirement Community at Purdue...

Irgens Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Viridia Apartments in...