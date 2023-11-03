Friday, November 3, 2023
Weill Cornell Medicine's lease is one of the largest deals of its kind to be completed in New York City so far this year, according to the brokerage team.
Weill Cornell Medicine Signs 100,000 SF Office, Healthcare Lease Expansion in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Weill Cornell Medicine has signed a 100,000-square-foot office and healthcare lease at 575 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 745,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Plaza District. As part of a new 30-year agreement, Weill Cornell Medicine now occupies eight full floors and a portion of the ground floor for a total footprint of 300,000 square feet. David Falk, Andrew Sachs and Ben Shapiro of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan and Dana Pike represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, on an internal basis.

