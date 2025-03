MIDDLETOWN, DEL. — Regional grocer Weis Markets has broken ground on a 64,000-square-foot store in Middletown, Del. The store, which will include a fuel station, will anchor Bayberry Town Center, a 280,000-square-foot development located within the 1,500-acre Village of Bayberry master-planned community. Construction is expected to be complete before the end of the year. Blenheim Group is the master developer of Village of Bayberry.