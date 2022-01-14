REBusinessOnline

Weiss Development Sells Brentwood Shopping Center in Los Angeles for $30M

Brentwood-Shopping-Center-Los-Angeles-CA

Chipotle, Juice Crafters, Planet Beauty, Juan Juan Salon, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Harry’s Wine and Spirits, Winston Pies and Claudio D’Italio are tenants at Brentwood Shopping Center in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Weiss Development has completed the disposition of Brentwood Shopping Center, a retail property located at 11674-11690 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles. Fields Holdings acquired the asset for $30 million in an off-market transaction.

Tenants at the 14,789-square-foot center include Chipotle, Juice Crafters, Planet Beauty, Juan Juan Salon, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Harry’s Wine and Spirits, Winston Pies and Claudio D’Italio.

Bill Bauman and Kyle Miller represented the seller in the deal.

