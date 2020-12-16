Weiss Properties Unveils Redevelopment Plans for Former CF Industries Headquarters in Suburban Chicago

The property has been renamed The Reserve at Salem Lake.

LONG GROVE, ILL. — Weiss Properties has unveiled plans for a multi-million-dollar redevelopment of the former headquarters for CF Industries in Long Grove, a northern suburb of Chicago. Located at 1 Salem Lake Drive, the property has recently been renamed The Reserve at Salem Lake. Weiss acquired the 37-acre campus earlier this year. It includes a two-story, 150,000-square-foot building as well as a three-level, 185-car parking garage and an additional parking area with 235 spaces. Weiss has begun gutting the vast majority of the interior space of the property, which has been vacant for more than 10 years.

Upon completion of the redevelopment, first-floor tenants will have dedicated outdoor spaces and second-floor tenants will have wrap-around balconies. Amenities will include a fitness center, auditorium, meeting spaces, indoor and outdoor gathering areas, food service and walking trails. Rawly Lantz, Justin Harris and David Conroy of Cawley Chicago are marketing the property for lease. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

The seller of the campus was a Texas-based homebuilder that acquired the site in 2011 with plans for residential development that never came to fruition. CF Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural fertilizers, developed the campus in phases in 1975 and 1981 before vacating the space in 2008. CF is now based in Deerfield, Ill.