Weiss Realty to Develop 31-Unit Apartment Project in Fort Lee, New Jersey

A construction schedule for Weiss Realty's new project at 2130 Center Ave. in Fort Lee is still being worked out.

FORT LEE, N.J. — Locally based developer Weiss Realty Co. will build a 31-unit apartment project at 2130 Center Ave. in Fort Lee, located across the Hudson River from Upper Manhattan. Designed by architecture firm Bilow Garret Group, the 36,800-square-foot project will include parking for 51 vehicles and amenities such as a rooftop terrace, fitness center and coworking spaces. A construction timeline is still being finalized.

