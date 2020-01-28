Weitzman Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Lake Highlands Village in Dallas

DALLAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of Lake Highlands Village, a 100,000-square-foot retail and office property located at 9090 Skillman St. in Dallas. Shadow-anchored by a Tom Thumb grocery story, the property’s tenant roster includes The UPS store as well as several restaurant, service and medical users. Derek Schuster and Kevin Butkus of Weitzman represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was Dallas-based JAH Realty LP, which plans to renovate the 50,000-square-foot retail building and upgrade the office component.