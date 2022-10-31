Weitzman Arranges Sale of 13,562 SF Retail Strip Center in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of a 13,562-square-foot retail strip center in the North Texas city of Denton. The centers sits on 1.1 acres at 111 E. University Drive. Tenants include The UPS Store, Taqueria Monterrey and Sangam Indian Restaurant. A local investor sold the property to a California-based limited liability company for an undisclosed price, with both parties requesting anonymity. David Zoller of Weitzman brokered the deal.