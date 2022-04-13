Weitzman Arranges Sale of 16,918 SF Retail Strip Center in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of McKinney Marketplace, a 16,918-square-foot retail strip center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Shadow-anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market and LA Fitness, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hollywood Feed, McKinney Emergency Vet, Waterview Dentistry, Little Caesars Pizza and Club Pilates. Derek Schuster and Kevin Butkus of Weitzman represented the seller, a Plano-based investment group, in the transaction.