Weitzman Arranges Sale of 19,260 SF Arbor Crossing Shopping Center in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of Arbor Crossing, a 19,260-square-foot shopping center in Flower Mound, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The UPS Store, Verizon Wireless, Nekter Juice Bar and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Michelle Caplan and Matthew Rosenfeld of Weitzman, along with Scott Remphrey of Brytar Cos., which developed the property, represented the seller in the transaction. Rob Holuba, Patrick Camporini, Victoria Taylor Madrid and Justin Okumus with CenterSquare Investment Management, which acquired the asset on behalf of a public pension fund client, represented the buyer on an internal basis.