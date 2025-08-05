Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Weitzman Arranges Sale of 6.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Southwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams


DALLAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of a 6.5-acre multifamily development site in southwest Dallas. The site is located at the corner of Illinois Avenue and Knoxville Street, across from the Dallas College Mountain View campus. Scott Smith and Corbin Tanenbaum of Weitzman represented the seller and occupant, the Templo De Alabanza Church, in the transaction. The buyer, Generation Housing Partners LLC, in partnership with the City of Dallas, will develop a mixed-income project on the site that will be known as HiLine Illinois.

