Weitzman Arranges Sale of 74,837 SF Shops at Vista Ridge Retail Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Shops-at-Vista-Ridge-Lewisville

The Shops at Vista Ridge in Lewisville totals 74,837 square feet.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Weitzman has arranged the sale of The Shops at Vista Ridge, a 74,837-square-foot retail center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Texas Family Fitness and Harbor Freight Tools are the center’s anchor tenants, and other users include Salons by JC, McAlister’s Deli, Smoothie King and Hobbytown USA. Matthew Rosenfeld, Kevin Butkus and Giovanni Scardino of Weitzman handled negotiations on behalf of the seller, a partnership between New Jersey-based Lamar Cos. and Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions. The buyer was an undisclosed, locally based investment group.

