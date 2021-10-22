Weitzman Begins Leasing 40,130 SF Porter Lake Crossing Retail Project in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Weitzman has begun leasing Porter Lake Crossing, a 40,130-square-foot shopping center under construction in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Cornerstone Development Group is developing the project, which will consist of three multi-tenant buildings and a 6,000-square-foot pad site. Construction of the first building is expected to be complete next fall.