REBusinessOnline

Weitzman Breaks Ground on Phase I of 273-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Manvel, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

MANVEL, TEXAS — Weitzman has broken ground on Phase I of Manvel Town Center, a 273-acre mixed-use project that will be located at the intersection of State Highways 288 and 6 in Manvel, a southern suburb of Houston. The centerpiece of the initial phase of construction is a 100,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store that will include a fuel station and a car wash. The store is expected to open late next summer. All told, the development will consist of more than 1 million square feet of retail, entertainment, hospitality, medical and office space. In planning the project, Weitzman directed the development of key pieces of infrastructure, including a wastewater treatment plant, water plant, detention facilities, feeder road modifications and Kirby Drive, a new thoroughfare that borders the site.

