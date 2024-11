DENTON, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of University Lanes, a 17,657-square-foot bowling alley and entertainment venue in the North Texas city of Denton. The venue is located near Texas Woman’s University and includes a snack and alcoholic beverages bar. Kevin Butkus and Guillermo Lopez of Weitzman brokered the deal. The names of the seller and locally based buyer were not disclosed.