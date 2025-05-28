Weitzman Brokers Sale of 242,000 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of Corporate Point, a 242,000-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Built in 1981 and renovated in 2007 and 2015, the 10-story building features a new conference center, training room, tenant lounge, full-service fitness center and a café. The site also offers undeveloped 7.5 acres for future expansion. Creighton Stark of Weitzman, along with Dallas-based International Capital LLC and former Weitzman broker Matt Rosenfeld, arranged the sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.