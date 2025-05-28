Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Corporate Point, an office building in Irving's Las Colinas district, totals approximately 242,000 square feet. The property was built in 1981.
Weitzman Brokers Sale of 242,000 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of Corporate Point, a 242,000-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Built in 1981 and renovated in 2007 and 2015, the 10-story building features a new conference center, training room, tenant lounge, full-service fitness center and a café. The site also offers undeveloped 7.5 acres for future expansion. Creighton Stark of Weitzman, along with Dallas-based International Capital LLC and former Weitzman broker Matt Rosenfeld, arranged the sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

