Weitzman Brokers Sale of 34,448 SF Weatherford Commons Retail Center Near Fort Worth
WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of Weatherford Commons, a 34,448-square-foot retail center located in the western Fort Worth suburb of Weatherford. Shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, the property houses tenants such as Starbucks, T-Mobile, Great Clips and GameStop. Gretchen Miller and Matthew Rosenfeld of Weitzman represented the locally based seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.
