Weitzman Brokers Sale of 73,872 SF Retail Building in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of a 73,872-square-foot retail building located on a 9.2-acre site at 3677 W. Emporium Circle in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The undisclosed buyer will use the freestanding building, which previously housed an Academy Sports + Outdoors, as a showroom and warehouse for wholesale nail salon supplies. Cameron Mai of Weitzman represented the buyer in the deal. Mason Bishop of Transwestern represented the seller, a Houston-based partnership.