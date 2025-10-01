Wednesday, October 1, 2025
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 9,695 SF Retail Strip Center in Euless, Texas

by Taylor Williams

EULESS, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of Bear Creek Plaza, a 9,695-square-foot, fully leased retail strip center in Euless, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Tenants include restaurants Argentina 16/3, Chandni Chowk Grill and Osuma Suya, as well as dentistry practice Harwood Smiles and Texas Nail Bar. Kevin Butkus of Weitzman represented the buyer, Dallas-based Ouellette Equities, in the transaction. Tim Axilrod of SHOP Cos. represented the undisclosed, California-based seller.

