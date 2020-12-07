Weitzman Brokers Sale of Former Haverty’s Office, Showroom Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Retail, Texas

The former Haverty's building in Farmers Branch totals 95,488 square feet.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of a 95,488-square-foot building formerly occupied by Atlanta-based furniture retailer Haverty’s in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The building offers a second-generation showroom/warehouse with highway frontage and visibility, as well as a mezzanine level for showroom and office space. David Zoller of Weitzman represented the seller, a Dallas-based limited partnership, in the transaction. Joe Doye of Westin Co. represented the buyer.