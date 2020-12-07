Weitzman Brokers Sale of Former Haverty’s Office, Showroom Building in Metro Dallas
FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Weitzman has brokered the sale of a 95,488-square-foot building formerly occupied by Atlanta-based furniture retailer Haverty’s in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The building offers a second-generation showroom/warehouse with highway frontage and visibility, as well as a mezzanine level for showroom and office space. David Zoller of Weitzman represented the seller, a Dallas-based limited partnership, in the transaction. Joe Doye of Westin Co. represented the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.