Weitzman Completes Renovation of 108,778 SF Meadow Central Market in North Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Weitzman has completed the renovation of Meadow Central Market, a 107,778-square-foot shopping center in North Dallas. The project centered on the remodeling of the store of the anchor tenant, grocer Tom Thumb, which now features an expanded beer and wine selection, a full-service seafood department, expanded bakery and remodeled produce, dairy and meat departments. Weitzman also upgraded the center’s façade, signage, landscaping, parking and security. Other tenants at Meadow Center Market include CVS, Edible Arrangements, The UPS Store and Sylvan Learning Center.

