Weitzman Completes Renovation of 162,925 SF Retail Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Dal Rich Towne Square totals 162,925 square feet. The property was originally built in 1965.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Weitzman has completed the renovation of Dal-Rich Towne Square, a 162,925-square-foot retail center located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. A 50,000-square-foot Cottonwood Market anchors the center, and other tenants include Jason’s Deli, Little Caesars and McDonald’s. Weitzman upgraded various aesthetic components and amenity spaces at Dal Rich Towne Square, which was originally built in 1965, and implemented a new digital marketing program for the center and individual tenants.