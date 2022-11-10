REBusinessOnline

Weitzman Completes Renovation of 175,000 SF Willow Bend Market in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Weitzman has completed the renovation of Willow Bend Market, a 175,000-square-foot shopping center located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas in Plano. The center was originally built in 1997 and is anchored by grocer Tom Thumb, and the reconfiguration of that store represented a major piece of the renovation. Additional upgrades included the enhancement of building electrical systems, parking areas and landscaping, as well as other aesthetic improvements. Willow Bend Market also features an array of food-and-beverage users such as On the Border, Newk’s Eatery, Starbucks Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Baskin-Robbins.

