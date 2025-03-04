Weitzman Completes Renovation of 78,914 SF Shopping Center in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Weitzman has completed the renovation of Grande Center, a 78,914-square-foot shopping center in Irving. The project involved resurfacing the center’s stucco façade and updating tenant and pylon signage with new lighting and color schemes. The renovation also revamped Grande Center’s signature building and created additional tenant visibility. Weitzman acted as the project manager, with Hodges & Associates and Preston Pierce Construction acting as architect and general contractor, respectively.