Weitzman Launches Office Leasing Services for Central Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Weitzman has expanded its corporate services platform by launching a new branch in Austin that will focus on tenant solutions for office users in Austin and the surrounding Central Texas market. The new platform will offer services such as strategic planning and needs assessment, financial, market and labor analyses, lease restructuring, renewals, relocations, expansions, subleasing and disposition of excess space, acquisitions, dispositions and build-to-suits. Matt Epple, executive vice president and director of brokerage for Weitzman, will lead the new office. Weitzman’s office management portfolio in Texas currently spans more than 1 million square feet, including buildings in Austin such as downtown’s Scarbrough and Littlefield Buildings and the office tower at Capital Plaza.