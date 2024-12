DALLAS — Weitzman has negotiated a 47,518-square-foot industrial lease near Dallas Love Field Airport on the city’s northwest side. The property at 7611 John Carpenter Freeway features 16-foot clear heights, four dock doors and 13,547 square feet of office space. Eddie Liebman of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Chase Miller of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant, Sun Commercial Roofing.