ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Weitzman has negotiated a 9,122-square-foot restaurant lease in Arlington. The Original Roy Hutchins Barbeque will occupy the space at 1600 E. Copeland Road, a freestanding building that is located in the city’s entertainment district. Gretchen Miller of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jordan Cluff and Turner Hosch of DuWest Realty represented the tenant.