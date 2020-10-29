Weitzman Negotiates Sale of 15,282 SF Navo Shopping Center in Aubrey, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

AUBREY, TEXAS — Weitzman has negotiated the sale of Navo Shopping Center, a 15,282-square-foot retail center in Aubrey, located north of Dallas. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Smoothie King, It’s-A-Burger, Farmers Insurance, Sushibachi, a nail salon and a dental practice. A limited liability company based in the Dallas area sold the asset to a Florida-based limited liability company for an undisclosed price. Kevin Butkus and Derek Schuster of Weitzman brokered the deal. Weitzman also handled leasing at the center, bringing it to full occupancy prior to the sale.