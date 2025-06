HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TEXAS — Weitzman has negotiated the sale of a 7,715-square-foot restaurant building in Highland Village, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Delhi 6 Indian Scratch Kitchen & Bar occupies the building, which includes patio dining space and a children’s play area. Greg Blandford of Weitzman represented seller, a Dallas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. Hunter Hayes of Edge Realty Partners represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.