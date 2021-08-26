Weitzman Negotiates Three Leases at Retail Center in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Weitzman has negotiated a trio of leases at Fry Springs Plaza, a 14,112-square-foot neighborhood retail center in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. Cavity Patrol Pediatric Dentistry leased 2,275 square feet; Bastion Martial Arts signed a deal for 2,830 square feet; and Oasis Nail Bar committed to 2,100 square feet. Kyle Knight with Weitzman handled negotiations as the leasing agent for Fry Springs Plaza.