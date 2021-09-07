Weitzman to Redevelop 108,778 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Dallas

The redevelopment of Meadow Central Market in Dallas is scheduled to begin this fall and to be complete in early 2022.

DALLAS — Weitzman will redevelop Meadow Central Market, a 108,778-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of North Central Expressway and Meadow Road in Dallas. A 29,121-square-foot Tom Thumb store anchors the center, which originally opened in the 1970s. The grocery store will receive new flooring, lighting and select food departments as part of the project. Other tenants include CVS, Edible Arrangements, The UPS Store and Sylvan Learning Center. Weitzman will upgrade the center’s façade, landscaping, signage and parking. Hodges & Associates is leading design of the project, which is expected to commence this fall. Completion is slated for early 2022.