The deal with Welch's at Reservoir Place in Waltham represents the largest office relocation in the Boston suburbs in 2024, according to those involved in the transaction.
Welch’s to Relocate Corporate Headquarters Office to Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — Welch’s will relocate its corporate headquarters office from Concord, a northwestern suburb of Boston, to nearby Waltham. The fruit-based food and beverage provider’s new headquarters will span 60,000 square feet within Reservoir Place, a development by Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), and will include lab facilities. The company plans to begin building out its new space this summer and to take occupancy next spring. Cushman & Wakefield represented Welch’s, which has operated out of Concord for the past 40 years, in its site selection and lease negotiations.

