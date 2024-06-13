Welch’s to Relocate Corporate Headquarters Office to Waltham, Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MASS. — Welch’s will relocate its corporate headquarters office from Concord, a northwestern suburb of Boston, to nearby Waltham. The fruit-based food and beverage provider’s new headquarters will span 60,000 square feet within Reservoir Place, a development by Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), and will include lab facilities. The company plans to begin building out its new space this summer and to take occupancy next spring. Cushman & Wakefield represented Welch’s, which has operated out of Concord for the past 40 years, in its site selection and lease negotiations.