Welcome Group Acquires 129,085 SF Office, Industrial Complex in West Houston

HOUSTON — Welcome Group LLC, a locally based investment firm, has acquired a 129,085-square-foot office and industrial complex in West Houston. The complex consists of four office buildings and one industrial building that were constructed in 2013 and are fully leased to three tenants, including Tally Energy Services. Ryan Wassaff and John Wilson represented Welcome Group on an internal basis.