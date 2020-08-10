REBusinessOnline

Welcome Group Acquires 23 Acres in Houston for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Investment and development firm Welcome Group LLC has acquired 23 acres in Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston for future projects. Cedar Port is a 15,000-acre, rail-served industrial development on the southeast side of the city that offers access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10 and Port Houston. Specific plans for future development of the site were not released. Ryan Wassaff Sr. internally represented Welcome Group in the land sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  