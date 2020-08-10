Welcome Group Acquires 23 Acres in Houston for Industrial Development

HOUSTON — Investment and development firm Welcome Group LLC has acquired 23 acres in Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston for future projects. Cedar Port is a 15,000-acre, rail-served industrial development on the southeast side of the city that offers access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10 and Port Houston. Specific plans for future development of the site were not released. Ryan Wassaff Sr. internally represented Welcome Group in the land sale.