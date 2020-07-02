Welcome Group Acquires 38,702 SF Office, Industrial Complex in Spring, Texas
SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm The Welcome Group has acquired a 38,072-square-foot office and industrial complex at 2400 Spring Stuebner Road in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The two-building property is situated on 11 acres and is leased to SES Foam, a provider of insulation products. The first building was built in 1984 and the second building was built in 1994.
