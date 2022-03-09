Welcome Group Acquires 44,800 SF Warehouse, Office Building in Metro Houston

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Welcome Group has acquired a 44,800-square-foot, single-tenant building in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland that consists of 31,400 square feet of warehousing space and 12,800 square feet of office space. The sale also included a five-acre parcel that can support 80,000 square feet of new development. John Ferruzzo of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Ryan Wasaff and John Wilson represented Welcome Group on an internal basis.