Welcome Group Adds Four Tenants at Industrial Park in Durham Totaling 212,400 SF

DURHAM, N.C. — Welcome Group has signed four tenants to join the roster of the first phase at Welcome Venture Park, an industrial park underway in Durham. Phase I will total nearly 400,000 square feet upon completion, which is slated for the first quarter of this year.

The new users include Mitsubishi Logistics, doing business as Cavalier Logistics (128,000 square feet); Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (64,000 square feet); and Great Day Improvements and Pep Move (20,400 square feet combined).

Larry Lakins, Hunter Willard, Andrew Young and Shields Bennett of Colliers’ Raleigh office are handling the leasing for Welcome Venture Park. Randy Warren of RW2 Development Co. is steering the project’s development and management.