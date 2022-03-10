REBusinessOnline

Welcome Group Buys Land in San Antonio for 135,000 SF Industrial Flex Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based development and investment firm Welcome Group has purchased 7.6 acres in San Antonio for the construction of a industrial flex project that could span as much as 135,00 square feet. The site is located within the 350-acre Connection Industrial Park master-planned development, in between distribution centers occupied by Amazon and Dollar General. Michael Kent of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller in the land deal. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

