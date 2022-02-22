Welcome Group Buys Two Office, Lab Buildings Totaling 124,291 SF in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome Group, a Houston-based investment firm, has purchased two office and lab buildings in San Antonio totaling 124,291 square feet. The first building spans 80,431 square feet, sits on an 11.9-acre site and is leased by KCI USA Inc., a provider of wound care services and treatments. The second facility totals 43,860 square feet and was built in phases between 1987 and 1995. Frost Bank provided an undisclosed amount of financing for both acquisitions. Ryan Wassaff of Welcome Realty Advisors, along with internal agents Cole Bercher and John Wilson, represented Welcome Group in the deals. John Taylor of JLL and Luis Garza of Transwestern respectively represented the sellers of the first and second buildings.