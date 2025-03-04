Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Welcome Group Delivers Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 40,080 SF in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Welcome Group had delivered two industrial buildings totaling 40,080 square feet in Baytown, an eastern suburb of Houston. The twin buildings are situated on a 4.3-acre site within the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development. Project partners include Tomorrow Planning (architect), KDW (general contractor) and Simmons Bank (construction lender). Welcome Group is also leasing the buildings, each of which also houses 2,200 square feet of office space.

