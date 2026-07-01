Welcome Group Inks Full-Building Industrial Lease in Durham, North Carolina Totaling 100,100 SF

DURHAM, N.C. — Welcome Group has executed a 100,100-square-foot full-building lease at Welcome Venture Park, an industrial and flex business park under construction in Durham. The undisclosed tenant will occupy Building C at the property. Larry Lakins, Andrew Young, Hunter Willard and Shields Liggett of Colliers represented Welcome Group, while Doug Brock of Newmark represented the tenant.

Welcome Venture Park will total 1.3 million square feet across 10 buildings upon completion of all four phases. Phase I comprises nearly 395,000 square feet across four buildings and is more than 90 percent leased. Existing tenants include Cavalier Logistics, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Great Day Improvements, Mobile Communications America (MCA), PEP Move and DeHaven’s Transfer & Storage.

Scheduled for delivery in fall 2026, Phase IIA consists of Buildings C and H and totals approximately 200,550 square feet. Building C is fully leased, while Building H offers 100,450 square feet available for lease. City Bank is financing Phase IIA.

Phase IIB, which will include an additional 439,560 square feet across Buildings I and J, is anticipated to deliver in late 2027 and early 2028. The overall development is designed to accommodate manufacturing, laboratory, warehouse, distribution and technology-focused users.

RW2 Development Co. serves as development consultant for Welcome Venture Park and oversees entitlements, development, project management, leasing and asset management. The project team includes Kimley-Horn and WithersRavenel (civil engineering), HagerSmith Design (architecture), Landmark Builders (general contractor), Sullivan Eastern (site development) and Colliers International (leasing).