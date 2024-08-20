Welcome Group Nears Completion of 125,333 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Welcome Group is nearing completion of Pinto Park, a 125,333-square-foot industrial project that encompasses a nine-acre site in North Houston. Construction of the 56,272-square-foot building at 454 Fallbrook Drive is expected to be complete in the coming weeks, and the building is fully preleased to an undisclosed tenant in the advanced technology manufacturing sector. Welcome Group was self-represented in the lease negotiations. Building 2, which totals 69,061 square feet, is also scheduled for a fall completion. Houston-based KDW served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which was financed by Simmons Bank.