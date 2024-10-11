Friday, October 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phase I of Welcome Venture Park comprises four industrial buildings totaling 394,800 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialMixed-UseNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Welcome Group Opens Phase I of 1.3 MSF Business Park in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Developer Welcome Group has opened the first phase of Welcome Venture Park, a new business park situated on 160 acres in Durham. Upon completion, the project will total roughly 1.3 million square feet of space for industrial, flex and life sciences tenants. Phase I comprises four industrial buildings totaling 394,800 square feet.

RW2 Development Co. is managing entitlements, development and project management on behalf of Welcome Group. Other members of the project team include Choate Construction, Withers Ravenel, Maurer Architecture and Sullivan Eastern. Colliers is handling leasing for the development, and U.S. Bank provided construction financing for the first phase.

You may also like

Phoenix Investors Acquires 411,489 SF Industrial Complex in...

Annex Group Breaks Ground on 542-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Germantown...

Hillwood to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Project...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 270-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Joint Venture Begins Leasing 169-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Bradford Allen, Moceri+Roszak Break Ground on 301-Unit Apartment...

Lument Structures $21.5M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

New Perspective Opens 136-Unit Senior Living Community in...