Welcome Group Opens Phase I of 1.3 MSF Business Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Developer Welcome Group has opened the first phase of Welcome Venture Park, a new business park situated on 160 acres in Durham. Upon completion, the project will total roughly 1.3 million square feet of space for industrial, flex and life sciences tenants. Phase I comprises four industrial buildings totaling 394,800 square feet.

RW2 Development Co. is managing entitlements, development and project management on behalf of Welcome Group. Other members of the project team include Choate Construction, Withers Ravenel, Maurer Architecture and Sullivan Eastern. Colliers is handling leasing for the development, and U.S. Bank provided construction financing for the first phase.