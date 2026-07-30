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Lower-Kirby-Business-Park-Pearland
According to Welcome Group, Lower Kirby Business Park will function as the 'new cornerstone of the Lower Kirby District, a rapidly growing 1,200-acre mixed-use corridor.'
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Welcome Group Underway on 250,000 SF Industrial Project in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Welcome Group is underway on construction of Lower Kirby Business Park, a 250,000-square-foot industrial project in Pearland, located on the city’s southern outskirts. Spanning 25 acres, the project will comprise four tilt-wall buildings that will range in size from approximately 25,000 to 100,000 square feet. Each building will feature clear heights of up to 34 feet, crane-ready capabilities and flexible office buildouts. KDW is the architect for the project. Preleasing of Phase I is also underway, and completion is targeted for the second quarter of next year.

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