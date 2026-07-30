Welcome Group Underway on 250,000 SF Industrial Project in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Welcome Group is underway on construction of Lower Kirby Business Park, a 250,000-square-foot industrial project in Pearland, located on the city’s southern outskirts. Spanning 25 acres, the project will comprise four tilt-wall buildings that will range in size from approximately 25,000 to 100,000 square feet. Each building will feature clear heights of up to 34 feet, crane-ready capabilities and flexible office buildouts. KDW is the architect for the project. Preleasing of Phase I is also underway, and completion is targeted for the second quarter of next year.