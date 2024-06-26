Wellby Financial Buys 9.5 Acres in Southeast Houston for New Headquarters Facility

HOUSTON — Credit union Wellby Financial has purchased 9.5 acres in southeast Houston for its new headquarters facility. The site is located near Baybrook Mall and about three miles from Wellby’s current headquarters office at 1330 Gemini St. The square footage of the new complex was not disclosed, but the project will be developed in phases, with construction scheduled to begin next year. Kelly Hutchinson of Colliers represented Wellby Financial in the land purchase. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.