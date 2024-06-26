Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Wellby Financial Buys 9.5 Acres in Southeast Houston for New Headquarters Facility

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Credit union Wellby Financial has purchased 9.5 acres in southeast Houston for its new headquarters facility. The site is located near Baybrook Mall and about three miles from Wellby’s current headquarters office at 1330 Gemini St. The square footage of the new complex was not disclosed, but the project will be developed in phases, with construction scheduled to begin next year. Kelly Hutchinson of Colliers represented Wellby Financial in the land purchase. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 324-Unit Apartment Community in...

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open 100,000 SF ‘House...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of San Antonio...

Cima Cash Handling Signs 3,400 SF Lease at...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 432,158 SF Shopping Center...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 15,158 SF Office Lease...

Interra Realty Brokers $5M Sale of Multifamily Property...

NAI Pfefferle Negotiates Sale of 31,225 SF Office...