Weller Development Partners Buys 2,870-Acre Aetna Springs Resort in Napa Valley

1600-Aetna-Springs-Road-Pope-Valley-CA

Situated on 2,870 acres in Pope Valley, Calif., the existing property at Aetna Springs will undergo a renovation and Weller Development Partners will continue the plans to develop the asset into a wine country resort.

POPE VALLEY, CALIF. — Weller Development Partners has acquired Aetna Springs, a 2,870-acre wine country resort in Pope Valley. Mosaic Real Estate Investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1600 Aetna Springs Road, the property has producing vineyards, a community clubhouse, a nine-hole golf course designed (currently closed, but minimally maintained), tennis courts, a swimming hole and 40 planned estate lots.

Development plans include 70 guest cottages in the historic resort village, 18 glamping sites, expansion of the existing vineyards and construction of the estate homes. Additional plans include recreational activities on Lake Juliana, a full-service spa, recreational center, restaurants and a boutique winery.

Six Senses will operate the resort upon completion.

Aetna Springs’ history stems from its 19th century origins, when it was best known for its mineral hot springs and outdoor activities. The property is 16 miles north of downtown St. Helena, and its vineyards produce cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and petite syrah grapes that are sold to premier wine brands, including Rombauer, Frank Family, Duckhorn and The Prisoner.

Henry Bose, Alex Lee-Bull, Elena Quach, Jeff Woolson, Tom Berry and Morgan Abbott of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

