Wellington Management Signs 71,000 SF Office Lease at 799 Broadway in Manhattan

Wellington Management will occupy four floors as the largest tenant at 799 Broadway in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY — Financial services firm Wellington Management has signed a 71,000-square-foot office lease at 799 Broadway, a 182,000-square-foot building located at the convergence of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and Union Square areas. The lease term is 16.5 years. Steven Rotter, Randy Abend, Gabrielle Harvey, Brendan Callahan and Lauren Calandriello of JLL represented Wellington in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Konsker, Ben Bass and Sam Seiler, also with JLL, represented the landlord, Columbia Property Trust. The building is now 70 percent leased.

